What’s Coming to Netflix in January 2020
January 1st
21 (2008)
– Director Robert Luketic presents this 2008 movie about six MIT students who train to beat the casino.
A Cinderella Story (2004)
– The original A Cinderella Story featuring a young Hilary Duff where she plays a downtrodden teen who wants to meet her date at the Halloween dance.
American Beauty (1999)
– Kevin Spacy stars in this Sam Mendes movie about a suburban father who falls for his daughter’s best friend.
Catch Me If You Can (2002)
– Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio star in this biopic on Frank Abagnale Jr.
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
– Johnny Depp stars in the Tim Burton adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl tale.
Chasing Amy (1997)
– Ben Affleck stars in this Kevin Smith directed romance movie about comic book artists.
Dinner for Schmucks (2010)
– Paul Rudd and Steve Carell star in the comedy all about odd dinner parties.
Dragonheart (1996)
– Rob Cohen directed this Oscar-nominated movie featuring Dennis Quaid about the last dragon stopping an evil king.
Drugs, Inc. (Season 6)
– National Geographic must-watch drug series continues with another 12 new episodes.
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)
– Beuller? Bueller? Bueller? The John Hughes comedy returns to Netflix.
Free Willy (1993)
– A boy risks everything to save a killer whale in this cult classic.
Good Girls (Season 2)
– NBC’s comedy series returns for the girls second outing.
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)
– Two recognizable friends go on a journey to each White Castle burgers.
Hitch (2005)
– Will Smith features in this romantic comedy where he stars as a date doctor.
Inception (2010)
– The mindbending movie from Christopher Nolan with an all-star cast. Our movie highlight of the month.
New York Minute (2004)
– The Olsen twins feature in this family comedy that was slated by the critics.
Messiah (Season 1) N
– A man turns up in the Middle East claiming to be Jesus incarnate and causes him to have plenty of attention by rabid followers and the authorities.
Patriot Games (1992)
– The Harrison Ford action epic about Jack Ryan interfering with an IRA investigation.
Saint Seiya (Seasons 4 & 5)
– New seasons of the classic anime.
Spinning Out (Season 1) N
– Drama series on a figure skating Olympian who is struggling to balance her professional career with her personal life.
The Circle (US) (Season 1) N
– New reality series where people compete in a popularity contest.
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)
– The third and final entry in the Lord of the Rings movie franchise which scored 11 Oscars.
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)
– The second entry in the Lord of the Rings franchise that scored 2 Oscars.
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991)
– Classic cop comedy
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)
– The first of the cop comedy movies.
The Ring (2002)
– The Naomi Watts horror movie.
What Lies Beneath (2000)
– Another Harrison Ford drama where the wife of a scientist believes her house is haunted.
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
– The original Roald Dahl movie adaptation starring Gene Wilder.
Yes Man (2008)
– Jimy Carrey just can’t stop saying yes in this Peyton Reed directed comedy.
January 2nd
Sex Explained (Limited Doc-series) N
– The guys from Vox present their second limited series that dives into the world of sex.
January 3rd
Anne with an E (Season 3 / Final Season) N
– The final season of the Canadian co-production retelling the story of Anne of Green Gables.
January 4th
Dracula (Season 1) N
– British co-production from the creator of Sherlock.
Go! Go! Cory Carson (Season 1) N
– Pre-school animated series based on the toy line.
January 10th
AJ and the Queen
(Season 1) N
– New comedy from RuPaul where he inadvertently finds himself looking after a young boy.
Giri/Haji (Season 1) N
– BBC co-production where a cop comes to London from Japan to find his brother involved with the Yakuza.
Medical Police (Season 1) N
– New 10 episode series about two American physicians discover a world-ending virus and need to find a cure.
Scissor Seven N
– New anime
Zumbo’s Just Dessert’s (Season 2) N
– More delicious desserts from the master.
January 15th
Grace & Frankie (Season 6) N
– The penultimate season of Netflix’s longest-running comedy series.
January 16th
Steve Jobs (2015)
– Michael Fassbender appears in this Universal movie about the late Steve Jobs, founder of Apple.
January 17th
Hip-Hop Evolution (Season 4) N
– Documentary series continues featuring some of the biggest Hip-Hop icons.
Nailed It! Germany (Season 1) N
– The German version of Netflix’s Nailed It!
Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace
(2019) N
– An all-star cast stars in a brand new thriller from the famed creator.
Sex Education (Season 2) N
– Comedy teen series returns.
Tiny House Nation (Volume 2) N
– More tiny houses explored in this Netflix docuseries.
January 18th
The Bling Ring (2013)
– Biopic of a group of thieves using the internet to track their next heist.
January 20th
Family Reunion (Part 2) N
– More episodes of the family sitcom.
January 21st
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (2019) N
– Stand-up special
Word Party (Season 4) N
– Preschool series about four animals helping children how to learn new skills.
January 23rd
October Faction (Season 1) N
– Sci-fi series based on the comic series by Steve Niles and Damien Worm from IDW Entertainment the producers behind V-Wars for Netflix.
Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac (Season 1 – Part 2) N
– Concluding part to season 1 of Netflix’s new anime series in the Saint Seiya universe.
The Queen (2006)
– Although Netflix’s The Crown is by far the best biopic of the monarchy, Helen Mirren’s 2006 entry isn’t half bad either.
January 24th
A Sun (2019)
– Mandarin movie about a family of four under great stress from an unexpected tragedy.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Part 3) N
– After a long wait, we’re headed back to catch up with Sabrina and co.
Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Ottoman Rising) (Season 1) N
– Turkish historic series about Mehmed the Conquerer.
The Ranch (Part 8 – Final Season) N
– We’ll be saying goodbye to comedy sitcom series.
January 27th
Country Song (2010)
– Gwyneth Paltrow stars in this music drama directed by Shana Feste about a rising country-music songwriter.
We Are Your Friends (2015)
– Max Joeseph writes and directs this musical drama starring Zac Efron about a DJ trying to find his way in life.
January 29th
Omniscient (Season 1) N
– New horror reality series game show where audiences control the fate of the contestants.
Next in Fashion (Season 2) N
– A new reality series starring Queer Eye’s Tan France and Alexa Chun.
January 30th
Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey (Season 1) N
– Another entry into the Japanese reality series
Raising Cain (1994)
– Brian De Palma writes and directs the crime horror classic featuring John Lithgow.
The Stranger (Season 1) N
– A new thriller drama series about a married father who meets a woman who tells him a secret about his wife.
January 31st
Bojack Horseman (Season 6 – Part 2 – Final Season) N
– The animated show’s conclusion hits on January 31st.
Diablero (Season 2) N
– Second season of the Spanish language horror series.
Ragnarok (Season 1) N
– Norwegian coming-of-age drama series.
December 18th, 2019
