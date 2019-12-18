      Weather Alert

What’s Coming to Netflix in January 2020

 January 1st

  • 21 (2008) – Director Robert Luketic presents this 2008 movie about six MIT students who train to beat the casino.
  • A Cinderella Story (2004) – The original A Cinderella Story featuring a young Hilary Duff where she plays a downtrodden teen who wants to meet her date at the Halloween dance.
  • American Beauty (1999) – Kevin Spacy stars in this Sam Mendes movie about a suburban father who falls for his daughter’s best friend.
  • Catch Me If You Can (2002) – Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio star in this biopic on Frank Abagnale Jr.
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) – Johnny Depp stars in the Tim Burton adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl tale.
  • Chasing Amy (1997) – Ben Affleck stars in this Kevin Smith directed romance movie about comic book artists.
  • Dinner for Schmucks (2010) – Paul Rudd and Steve Carell star in the comedy all about odd dinner parties.
  • Dragonheart (1996) – Rob Cohen directed this Oscar-nominated movie featuring Dennis Quaid about the last dragon stopping an evil king.
  • Drugs, Inc. (Season 6) – National Geographic must-watch drug series continues with another 12 new episodes.
  • Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) – Beuller? Bueller? Bueller? The John Hughes comedy returns to Netflix.
  • Free Willy (1993) – A boy risks everything to save a killer whale in this cult classic.
  • Good Girls (Season 2) – NBC’s comedy series returns for the girls second outing.
  • Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004) – Two recognizable friends go on a journey to each White Castle burgers.
  • Hitch (2005) – Will Smith features in this romantic comedy where he stars as a date doctor.
  • Inception (2010) – The mindbending movie from Christopher Nolan with an all-star cast. Our movie highlight of the month.
  • New York Minute (2004) – The Olsen twins feature in this family comedy that was slated by the critics.
  • Messiah (Season 1) N – A man turns up in the Middle East claiming to be Jesus incarnate and causes him to have plenty of attention by rabid followers and the authorities.
  • Patriot Games (1992) – The Harrison Ford action epic about Jack Ryan interfering with an IRA investigation.
  • Saint Seiya (Seasons 4 & 5) – New seasons of the classic anime.
  • Spinning Out (Season 1) N – Drama series on a figure skating Olympian who is struggling to balance her professional career with her personal life.
  • The Circle (US) (Season 1) N – New reality series where people compete in a popularity contest.
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) – The third and final entry in the Lord of the Rings movie franchise which scored 11 Oscars.
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) – The second entry in the Lord of the Rings franchise that scored 2 Oscars.
  • The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991) – Classic cop comedy
  • The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) – The first of the cop comedy movies.
  • The Ring (2002) – The Naomi Watts horror movie.
  • What Lies Beneath (2000) – Another Harrison Ford drama where the wife of a scientist believes her house is haunted.
  • Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971) – The original Roald Dahl movie adaptation starring Gene Wilder.
  • Yes Man (2008) – Jimy Carrey just can’t stop saying yes in this Peyton Reed directed comedy.

January 2nd

  • Sex Explained (Limited Doc-series) N – The guys from Vox present their second limited series that dives into the world of sex.

January 3rd

  • Anne with an E (Season 3 / Final Season) N – The final season of the Canadian co-production retelling the story of Anne of Green Gables.

January 4th

  • Dracula (Season 1) N – British co-production from the creator of Sherlock.
  • Go! Go! Cory Carson (Season 1) N – Pre-school animated series based on the toy line.

January 10th

  • AJ and the Queen (Season 1) N – New comedy from RuPaul where he inadvertently finds himself looking after a young boy.
  • Giri/Haji (Season 1) N – BBC co-production where a cop comes to London from Japan to find his brother involved with the Yakuza.
  • Medical Police (Season 1) N – New 10 episode series about two American physicians discover a world-ending virus and need to find a cure.
  • Scissor Seven N – New anime
  • Zumbo’s Just Dessert’s (Season 2) N – More delicious desserts from the master.

January 15th

  • Grace & Frankie (Season 6) N – The penultimate season of Netflix’s longest-running comedy series.

January 16th

  • Steve Jobs (2015) – Michael Fassbender appears in this Universal movie about the late Steve Jobs, founder of Apple.

January 17th

  • Hip-Hop Evolution (Season 4) N – Documentary series continues featuring some of the biggest Hip-Hop icons.
  • Nailed It! Germany (Season 1) N – The German version of Netflix’s Nailed It!
  • Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace (2019) N – An all-star cast stars in a brand new thriller from the famed creator.
  • Sex Education (Season 2) N – Comedy teen series returns.
  • Tiny House Nation (Volume 2) N – More tiny houses explored in this Netflix docuseries.

January 18th

  • The Bling Ring (2013) – Biopic of a group of thieves using the internet to track their next heist.

January 20th

  • Family Reunion (Part 2) N – More episodes of the family sitcom.

January 21st

  • Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (2019) N – Stand-up special
  • Word Party (Season 4) N – Preschool series about four animals helping children how to learn new skills.

January 23rd

  • October Faction (Season 1) N – Sci-fi series based on the comic series by Steve Niles and Damien Worm from IDW Entertainment the producers behind V-Wars for Netflix.
  • Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac (Season 1 – Part 2) N – Concluding part to season 1 of Netflix’s new anime series in the Saint Seiya universe.
  • The Queen (2006) – Although Netflix’s The Crown is by far the best biopic of the monarchy, Helen Mirren’s 2006 entry isn’t half bad either.

January 24th

  • A Sun (2019) – Mandarin movie about a family of four under great stress from an unexpected tragedy.
  • Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Part 3) N – After a long wait, we’re headed back to catch up with Sabrina and co.
  • Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Ottoman Rising) (Season 1) N – Turkish historic series about Mehmed the Conquerer.
  • The Ranch (Part 8 – Final Season) N – We’ll be saying goodbye to comedy sitcom series.

January 27th

  • Country Song (2010) – Gwyneth Paltrow stars in this music drama directed by Shana Feste about a rising country-music songwriter.
  • We Are Your Friends (2015) – Max Joeseph writes and directs this musical drama starring Zac Efron about a DJ trying to find his way in life.

January 29th

  • Omniscient (Season 1) N – New horror reality series game show where audiences control the fate of the contestants.
  • Next in Fashion (Season 2) N – A new reality series starring Queer Eye’s Tan France and Alexa Chun.

January 30th

  • Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey (Season 1) N – Another entry into the Japanese reality series
  • Raising Cain (1994) – Brian De Palma writes and directs the crime horror classic featuring John Lithgow.
  • The Stranger (Season 1) N – A new thriller drama series about a married father who meets a woman who tells him a secret about his wife.

January 31st

  • Bojack Horseman (Season 6 – Part 2 – Final Season) N – The animated show’s conclusion hits on January 31st.
  • Diablero (Season 2) N – Second season of the Spanish language horror series.
  • Ragnarok (Season 1) N – Norwegian coming-of-age drama series.
