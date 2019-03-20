What’s Coming and Going on Netflix in April 2019

Arriving in April

Here’s the full list of new shows, movies, and comedy specials. Netflix originals have links to their trailers and watch pages.

April 1

ULTRAMAN (series)

Across The Line

All the President’s Men

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Deliverance

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Evolution

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th (2009)

I Am Legend

Lakeview Terrace

Monster House

Obsessed

Penelope

Pineapple Express

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2

P.S. I Love You

Snatch

Spy Kids

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

The Bone Collector

The Fifth Element

The Golden Compass

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Valkyrie

April 2

April 3

April 5

April 9

April 10

New Girl: Season 7

You vs. Wild (series)

April 11

April 12

April 15

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 1

No Good Nick (series)

The New Romantic

April 16

Super Monsters Furever Friends (Netflix series)

April 18

April 19

April 20

Grass is Greener (series)

April 22

April 23

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix series)

April 24

Bonding (Netflix series)

April 25

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version

The Ugly Truth

April 26

April 27

American Honey

April 28

Señora Acero: Season 5

April 29

Burning

The Imitation Game

April 30

April (date TBD)

Last Call

Leaving April 1

American Pie

Billy Madison

Blue Mountain State: Seasons 1-3

Casino Royale

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Goldfinger

Happy Feet

Happy Gilmore

Heat

I Love You, Man

L.A. Confidential

Live and Let Die

Luther: Series 1-4

Octopussy

Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2

Seven

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Living Daylights

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

The World Is Not Enough

Wallander: Series 1-4

You Only Live Twice

Leaving April 4

Raw

Leaving April 7

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Seasons 1-5

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions

Leaving April 13

Video Game High School: Seasons 1-3

Leaving April 18