This weekend we put lights up outside on our porch. Of course some of our older string lights don’t work anymore, something I’m sure others have discovered over the last couple of weeks as well. Did you know string lights can be recycled? String lights, along with cords and cables, have valuable copper wire that’s worth extracting. So don’t throw them away when they don’t work anymore. Many metal recyclers in the area will take string lights along with some broken appliances and miscellaneous electronics. If you don’t know of any near you, you can call Metro’s Recycling Information Hotline and they’ll help you out with that and other recycling questions.

What to do with burnt out string lights

Metro Recycling Information Hotline 503-234-3000