What Is The Most Inspiring Album Of All Time?

According to a recent survey, Michael Jackson’s Thriller is the most inspiring album of all time. Respondents said that was the album that had the biggest impact on their lives. Here are the Top 15 (out of 40):
- Michael Jackson — Thriller
- The Beatles — Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
- Abba — Gold: Greatest Hits
- Simon and Garfunkel — Bridge Over Troubled Water
- Fleetwood Mac — Rumours
- Pink Floyd — The Dark Side of the Moon
- Queen — A Night at the Opera
- Meatloaf — Bat out of Hell
- Oasis — Definitely Maybe
- David Bowie — Heroes
- Ed Sheeran — X
- Amy Winehouse — Back to Black
- Nirvana — Nevermind
- The Beatles — White Album
- Madonna — Like a Virgin