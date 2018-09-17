What Is The Most Inspiring Album Of All Time?

According to a recent survey, Michael Jackson’s Thriller is the most inspiring album of all time. Respondents said that was the album that had the biggest impact on their lives. Here are the Top 15 (out of 40):

Michael Jackson — Thriller The Beatles — Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band Abba — Gold: Greatest Hits Simon and Garfunkel — Bridge Over Troubled Water Fleetwood Mac — Rumours Pink Floyd — The Dark Side of the Moon Queen — A Night at the Opera Meatloaf — Bat out of Hell Oasis — Definitely Maybe David Bowie — Heroes Ed Sheeran — X Amy Winehouse — Back to Black Nirvana — Nevermind The Beatles — White Album Madonna — Like a Virgin