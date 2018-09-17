What Is The Most Inspiring Album Of All Time?

According to a recent  survey, Michael Jackson’s Thriller is the most inspiring album of all time. Respondents said that was the album that had the biggest impact on their lives. Here are the Top 15 (out of 40):

  1. Michael Jackson — Thriller
  2. The Beatles — Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
  3. Abba — Gold: Greatest Hits
  4. Simon and Garfunkel — Bridge Over Troubled Water
  5. Fleetwood Mac — Rumours
  6. Pink Floyd — The Dark Side of the Moon
  7. Queen — A Night at the Opera
  8. Meatloaf — Bat out of Hell
  9. Oasis — Definitely Maybe
  10. David Bowie — Heroes
  11. Ed Sheeran — X
  12. Amy Winehouse — Back to Black
  13. Nirvana — Nevermind
  14. The Beatles — White Album
  15. Madonna — Like a Virgin
