What Is The “Germiest” Spot In An Airport?

If you guessed the bathroom, or counter at a restaurant, or even the chairs in the boarding area are the “germiest” spots in an airport, you would be incorrect. The spot that is the most full of germs is the plastic bins at the security checkpoint. You know….the bin that somebody just put their shoes in and then you put your phone and iPad in moments later. Experts say to be sure to wash your hands and use hand sanitizer after retrieving something from the bin. Or you can do like Corey and I are planning to do: just wear a haz-mat suit and mask when you travel! CLICK HERE for the full germ-filled story. -Mitch-