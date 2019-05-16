Earlier this month, Luke Perry’s daughter shared that her father, who died earlier this year, was buried in a mushroom burial suit. The suit was developed by Jae Lee, who came up with the idea while completing her graduate studies at MIT. It’s a handcrafted suit that’s completely natural and biodegradable, and contains a built-in biomix made of mushrooms and other microorganisms. Those features aid in decomposition, work to neutralize toxins found in the body and transfer nutrients to plant life. The CDC estimates that the average individual has 219 chemicals in their body and that’s why the suit needs mushrooms to help break these down. Using this suit means no toxins released through cremation or formaldehyde that’s used to embalm bodies. You can also eliminate the casket by being buried in just the suit.

What is a mushroom burial suit?