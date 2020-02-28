What is a Library of Things?
Some public libraries are starting to add more than just books, items like irons, cordless drills and decorative baking pans are showing up. They’re called Library of Things and the concept is similar to a regular library where you check out an instrument or sports equipment, and return on the due date. Hillsboro’s Library of Things has over 265 unique things to check out. Beaverton has Library of Things, so does Newberg, Tualatin, Sherwood and Wilsonville along with other cities in the area.
Listing of Library of Things in the area