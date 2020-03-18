What is a circular economy? Check out these Portland businesses!

Occasionally you’ll hear people talk about a “circular economy”, but what does that mean? A circular economy is an economic system aimed at eliminating waste and the continual use of resources. There are a lot of examples of a circular economy in Portland, Looptworks partners with companies to upcycles pre and post consumer goods, turning them into backpacks and purses. On a smaller scale, Utility is a low-waste pop up shop where people can bring their own containers to fill staples like soaps, shampoo and more.
What is a circular economy? Here’s a Portland example
Eight companies to watch for a circular economy
I interviewed both companies for my Talking Trash podcast:
Episode 4/Looptworks https://www.kink.fm/episode-4-looptworks/
Episode 58/Utility https://www.kink.fm/episode-58-nadine-appenbrink-and-rebecca-rottman-utility-refill-pop-up/