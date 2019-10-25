What can’t baking soda do?
There are just some basic items that I always have on hand and baking soda is one of them. I use it a lot for cleaning my porcelain sink and I had it out the other day to open up a clog in my sink, but it has other great uses. Baking soda is good for cleaning produce. If you don’t buy organic veggies, baking soda is the most effective solution for removing pesticide residue. Lots of people put a box in their fridge for odors, but you can also make an air freshener spray with it. Water, baking soda and essential oil is all you need. I’ve had a run in with wasps over a year ago and made a baking soda paste for all of my stings. Baking soda also sops up spills, cleans your teeth and can be made into a face mask.
What can’t baking soda do?