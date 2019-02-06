Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo breaks down his Twitter: “Only 20 percent of it is literally from me”

If you follow Rivers Cuomo on Twitter, then you know about his, well, unique social media voice. The Weezer frontman’s feed often reads like a Rivers Cuomo parody account — “How am I not a Wes Anderson character?” reads one tweet — and feels like it could’ve been written by artificial intelligence. But that may be because, well…it kind of is.

Speaking to The New York Times Magazine, Cuomo reveals that he loads all of his musings into a program that then tweets three times a day.

“It’s 100 percent sincere and reflecting how I’m feeling at the time,” Cuomo says of his social media output. “But probably only 20 percent of it is literally from me. The rest is cut and paste.”

He adds that he’s developed an intense passion for computer programming — “I get almost sexually aroused looking at spreadsheets,” he says — and created a program to help generate Weezer set lists.

Cuomo’s approach to social media may explain why he tweeted, in all caps, that he was “actually crying” while watching that Weezer Saturday Night Live sketch, even he says he’s actually never seen it.

“I like to exist in my own happy little world and not be too close to what people are saying about the band,” he says.

