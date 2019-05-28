Weezer’s Patrick Wilson thinks upcoming “Van Weezer” and “OK Human” albums will still sound “Weezer-y”

Earlier this year, Weezer‘s Rivers Cuomo teased that the band had already started working on two new albums: the riff-heavy Van Weezer, and the piano-based, orchestral OK Human. Despite those seemingly differing styles, drummer Patrick Wilson thinks that both records will have something in common with all of the band’s releases: they’ll still sound like Weezer.

Speaking to ABC Radio, Wilson recalls something he heard from Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn about changing your musical style.

“[Albarn] once said that a lot of times he’ll go into the studio and he’ll be, like, ‘Oh yeah, we’re gonna really be forward thinking, we’re gonna do things we’ve never done, we’re gonna totally revamp our style,’” Wilson explains. “But at the end, no matter how crazy you think you’re being, you sort of wind up sounding like yourself. And I think that’s what happens with Weezer, too.”

“Even though our records are all kinda different, it’s still Weezer-y to me,” he adds. “So, I don’t know, we’ll see what happens.”

As for when we’ll get to hear Van Weezer or OK Human, Wilson says that’s still up in the air.

“There’s really no release set for any of those,” he says.

In the meantime, you can listen to Weezer’s new Black Album, as well as their Teal Album covers collection, both of which were released earlier this year.

