Weezer recruits “Weird Al” Yankovic to star in video for “Africa” cover

In case you thought we’ve reached peak “Weezer-covers-‘Africa’-by-Toto,” then wait until you see the video.

The new clip, streaming now on YouTube, is essentially a remake of Weezer’s video for “Undone — the Sweater Song,” only with the one and only “Weird Al” Yankovic playing the role of Rivers Cuomo. And yes, you better believe there’s an accordion solo.

As your undoubtedly aware, Weezer originally released their cover of “Africa” earlier this year following a long-running fan campaign. The track has become a bona fide hit for the band, giving them their first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 in nearly a decade. It also led to Toto themselves releasing a cover of Weezer’s “Hash Pipe.”

Weird Al joined Weezer on stage to play Africa during the band’s show in Los Angeles last month.

