Weezer recruits “Weird Al” Yankovic to star in video for “Africa” cover

ABC/Randy Holmes

In case you thought we’ve reached peak “Weezer-covers-‘Africa’-by-Toto,” then wait until you see the video.

The new clip, streaming now on YouTube, is essentially a remake of Weezer’s video for “Undone — the Sweater Song,” only with the one and only “Weird Al” Yankovic playing the role of Rivers Cuomo. And yes, you better believe there’s an accordion solo.

As your undoubtedly aware, Weezer originally released their cover of “Africa” earlier this year following a long-running fan campaign. The track has become a bona fide hit for the band, giving them their first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 in nearly a decade. It also led to Toto themselves releasing a cover of Weezer’s “Hash Pipe.”

Weird Al joined Weezer on stage to play Africa during the band’s show in Los Angeles last month.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Broken Bells tease new music Dave Matthews Band announces North American arena tour The Rolling Stones to release expanded concert video from 1994 “Voodoo Lounge” tour Here’s the lesson Dave Grohl taught Chris Daughtry Meet “The BEATLES” again: “The White Album” reissue will be released November 9 Bastille releases super-sad video for Marshmello collaboration, “Happier”