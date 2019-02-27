Weezer joins Jimmy Fallon and The Ragtime Gals for a barbershop quartet version of “Buddy Holly”

Weezer was Jimmy Fallon‘s musical guest on Tuesday’s The Tonight Show, where they closed the program with a performance of “Living in L.A., from their upcoming Black Album. They also opened the show with new take on their 1994 song, “Buddy Holly.”

Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Patrick Wilson, Brian Bell and Scott Shriner, were joined by The Ragtime Gals — a faux barbershop quartet consisting of Fallon and several of his Tonight Show writers — for a cover of “Buddy Holly,” sung barbershop style.

Weezer’s Black Album arrives Friday.

