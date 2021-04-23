Weezer Enters the NFT Game
Weezer are getting into the crypto collectibles business — and it’s happening really soon.
On Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET, they’ll begin selling what they’re calling OK Cryptos via WAX. The limited edition crypto collectibles (aka NFTs) will be released in “standard” sets of 10 or “mega” sets of 25 with each pack containing different digital cards with different rarities. Hidden in 12 of the packs will be a golden ticket that is redeemable for one of the original handmade toys that inspired the collection.
They explain that earlier this year, they had Death by Toys create them a custom Weezer toy related to every song on their OK Human album. They thought about selling them individually in their store, but liked them so much they wanted more than 12 people to enjoy them. So they digitized them and now they’ll be sold on the blockchain.
To familiarize people with how things work, starting Friday at 2 p.m. PT they’re giving away 1,000 free OK CRYPTO NFTs. To get them you need to set up a WAX wallet ahead of time. For instructions on how, head to Wallet.Wax.io and sign-up. Weezer say they’ll post the URL for the free drop tomorrow on their social media at 2 p.m. ET. For more info go to On.Wax.io/Weezer/