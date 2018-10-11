Weezer debuts new “Black Album” song, “Can’t Knock the Hustle”; watch Pete Wentz-starring video now

Weezer has released a new song called “Can’t Knock the Hustle.” The Latin-infused track will appear on the band’s long-awaited Black Album, which will finally arrive in 2019.
“Can’t Knock the Hustle” is accompanied by a video starring Fall Out Boy‘s Pete Wentz as a rideshare driver stuck driving a less than courteous couple. You can watch it now on YouTube.
The Black Album, which was originally scheduled to be released this past May, is the follow-up to 2017’s Pacific Daydream. Since then, Weezer scored a hit with their viral cover of Toto‘s “Africa.”
Along with the new song, Weezer has also announced a 2019 tour with Pixies, set to begin March 8 in Louisville, Kentucky. The two bands previously toured together this past summer. Visit Weezer.com for ticket info.
Here are Weezer’s tour dates with Pixies:
3/8 — Louisville, KY, KFC Yum! Center
3/10 — Columbia, SC, Colonial Life Arena
3/13 — Montreal, QC, Bell Centre
3/14 — Albany, NY, Times Union Center
3/16 — Mashantucket, CT, Foxwoods Resort Casino
3/17 — Baltimore, MD, Royal Farms Arena
3/19 — Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Center
3/20 — Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena
3/22 — Memphis, TN, FedEx Forum
3/24 — St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center
3/26 — Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center
3/27 — Tulsa, OK, BOK Center
3/28 — Des Moines, IA, Wells Fargo Arena
3/30 — St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center
3/31 — Madison, WI, Alliant Energy Center
4/5 — Nampa, ID, Ford Idaho Center Arena
4/6 — Portland, OR, Moda Center
4/7 — Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena
4/9 — Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center
4/10 — Oakland, CA, Oracle Arena
4/12 — Las Vegas, NV, Mandalay Bay Event Center
