Weezer debuts “End of the Game” on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

ABC/Mitch Haaseth
All this week, Jimmy Kimmel Live! is welcoming mystery musical guests.
On Tuesday night, Weezer closed out the show by performing their brand-new single, “End of the Game,” the first single off their upcoming album, Van Weezer, which drops May 15 of next year. The video for the song also dropped Tuesday.
Weezer, along with Fall Out Boy and Green Day, will embark on The Hella Mega Tour next summer. To promote the upcoming trek, all three bands are scheduled to make appearances on Kimmel this week. FOB will be Wednesday’s musical guest and Green Day will perform on Thursday.
The global tour kicks off June 13, 2020 in Paris.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
