Weekend Box Office: “Maleficient” Takes Over, “Joker” Holds On and “Zombieland” Comes Into View

Maleficient: Mistress of Evil, the sequel to the original Angelina-Jolie starrer, opened at the top of the weekend box office. It brought in $36 million in sales, which is somewhat less than expected. Joker continued its strong showing in its third week, holding the #2 spot with $29.2 million. Zombieland 2: Double Tap opened at #3 over the weekend, and the sequel to the 2009 film raked in $26.7 million. The animated Addams Family film came in at #4 with $16 million in ticket sales. The Will Smith film Gemini Man rounds out the top 5 and made $8.5 million dollars.

Weekend Box Office (in estimated millions)
1. Maleficient: Mistress of Evil — $36
2. Joker — $29.2 million
3. Zombieland 2: Double Tap — $26.7
4. The Addams Family — $16
5. Gemini Man— $8.5
6. Abominable — $3.5
7. Downton Abbey — $3.1
8.  Judy — $2.1
9. Hustlers — $2.1
10. It: Chapter Two — $1.51

