Weekend Box Office: “Joker” is The Biggest October Opener in History

Joker is laughing all the way to the bank! The Warner Bros. DC Comics film Joker debuted at #1 this weekend. The comic-based film is celebrating the biggest October opening of all time with an estimated $93.5 million in sales. The Joker release also marks the fourth-largest opening of a film with an R-rating.
Abominable, the top film last week, falls to a very distant #2 with $12 million in sales. Downton Abbey remains a contender at #3 with $8 million in sales. Hustlers trails behind at #4 with 6.3 million in sales. Rounding out the top five is It: Chapter Two, which brought in $5.36 million this weekend.
Weekend Box Office
(in estimated millions)
1. Joker — $93.5 million
2. Abominable — $12
3. Downton Abbey — $8
4. Hustlers — $6.3
5. It: Chapter Two — $5.36
6. Ad Astra — $4.56
7. Judy — $4.45
8. Rambo: Last Blood — $3.56
9. War (2019) — $1.58
10. Good Boys — $0.9