Weekend Box Office Experienced A Surprise Shake Up

R-rated comedy Good Boys took the top spot at the weekend box office, outperforming expectations by debuting to $21 million, bringing in more money than it cost to make. Meanwhile, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw landed in second place by adding $14 million and The Lion King finished in third place by bringing in an additional $11.9 million. The Angry Birds Movie 2 took the #4 spot by taking in $10.5 million and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark rounded out the top five with $10 million.
Weekend Box Office
(in estimated millions)