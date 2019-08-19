      Weather Alert

Weekend Box Office Experienced A Surprise Shake Up

R-rated comedy Good Boys took the top spot at the weekend box office, outperforming expectations by debuting to $21 million, bringing in more money than it cost to make.  Meanwhile, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw landed in second place by adding $14 million and The Lion King finished in third place by bringing in an additional $11.9 million. The Angry Birds Movie 2 took the #4 spot by taking in $10.5 million and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark rounded out the top five with $10 million.

Weekend Box Office
(in estimated millions)

  1. Good Boys — $21 million
  2. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw — $14
  3. The Lion King — $11.9
  4. The Angry Birds Movie 2 — $10.5
  5. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark — $10
  6. 47 Meters Down: Uncaged — $9
  7. Dora and the Lost City of Gold — $8.5
  8. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — $7.6
  9. Blinded by the Light — $4.45
  10. The Art of Racing in the Rain — $4.4
