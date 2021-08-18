Wednesday’s Good News!

1. A group of neighbors in Pennsylvania helped rescue a deer that had a Halloween candy bucket stuck on its face for a week. They kept it around by tossing food out until a game warden could get there. Then the warden tranquilized it and got the bucket off.
2. This is like Lassie, but a cat: An 83-year-old woman in the U.K. fell 70 feet down a ravine near her home last weekend. And rescuers only found her because her cat stood at the top and wouldn’t stop meowing. She’s in stable condition.
3. In other pet news: Firefighters in Vermont rescued a dog from a COUCH last week. It crawled underneath it, and was pinned by a piece of metal. They couldn’t move the couch without hurting it. So they took it apart piece by piece, and the dog is fine.
4. An 11-year-old in England named Max Woosey has been sleeping in a tent for the ENTIRE pandemic to raise money for charity.
A while back, his neighbor with cancer was in hospice, and gave him a tent to, quote, “have an adventure in.” Then last March, Max heard that all of the hospice center’s fundraisers were cancelled because of Covid.
So he started camping in his backyard and hoped to raise a few hundred bucks for them. But then his fundraiser took off. So he’s now camped out for over 500 nights in a row, and raised more than $750,000 on JustGiving.com. (Here’s a photo.)
