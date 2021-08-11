      Weather Alert

Wednesday’s Good News!

1.  Another huge tip happened at a restaurant near Panama City, Florida.  Someone left their server a big tip . . . plus an extra $1,000 for the kitchen staff.

 

2.  A guy in Canada who’s training to be a firefighter saved an entire family from drowning the other day . . . two kids and both parents.  They were swimming in Lake Huron, just across the border from Michigan.  And they got pulled out by the current.

 

3.  Right now, a group in Buffalo, New York is raising money for charity by trying to break the record for world’s longest basketball game.  They started last Friday.  And if they’re successful, they’ll finish up tonight.

The current record is 120 hours, 1 minute, and 7 seconds.  That’s just over five days.  A group in the Philippines set it back in 2014.

