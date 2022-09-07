101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

Wednesday’s Good News!

Share

 

1.  A guy in North Carolina found a penny on the ground . . . thought it might be lucky . . . used it to scratch off a lottery ticket . . . and won a HUNDRED GRAND.

 

2.  An 83-year-old guy from the U.K. flew to Australia on Sunday to see his little brother for the first time in 77 YEARS.  Their mom died when the younger one was a baby.  And their dad didn’t feel equipped, so he put him up for adoption.

 

3.  Remember this guy from last year?  63-year-old Paul Veneto is a former flight attendant who was supposed to be on one of the planes on 9/11, but his schedule got changed.  So now he pays tribute to his friends who lost their lives that day.

For the 21st anniversary this Sunday, he’s raising money for charity by spending three days pushing an airline beverage cart more than 25 miles from Dulles Airport to the Pentagon in D.C.  He starts tomorrow, and he’ll finish on 9/11.

He did the same thing for the 20th anniversary last year, but it was even longer.  He spent 20 days pushing a cart 220 miles from Boston to New York.

-Mitch-

#Trending

1

Vortex PDX Song of the Week - Anna Tivel
2

Dave Grohls 1997 guitar going up for auction
3

Arctic Monkeys continue lounge sound with new track 'There'd Better Be A Mirrorball'
4

KINKs Vortex Song of the Week - MAITA
5

Thursday's Good News!

Recently Played

In The Air TonightPhil Collins
11:44am
Stick SeasonNoah Kahan
11:41am
Standing Outside A Broken Phone Booth...Primitive Radio Gods
11:31am
Night MovesBob Seger
11:25am
Stressed OutTwenty One Pilots
11:22am
View Full Playlist