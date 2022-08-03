Wednesday’s Good News!

1. Southwest announced their first ever mother-daughter co-pilot team. Captain Holly Petitt was joined by her daughter Keely Petitt on a flight last month. Keely says she was 14 when she knew she wanted to follow in her mom’s footsteps.
2. A guy in Wisconsin named Dave Larson wanted to do something for his 90-year-old dad Orville, who’s in hospice and a big fan of vintage cars. So Dave got on Facebook to see if people would do a drive-by parade on Sunday.
He was hoping for 20 cars and motorcycles . . . and instead, 400 showed up. Orville even got to hop in a motorcycle sidecar and take a spin around town.
3. A woman in Florida crawled 300 feet through a sewer to rescue a kitten last Friday. He’s being treated for an infection, but should recover and go up for adoption in a couple weeks.
4. For over a decade, kids in Peoria, Illinois have been doing a lemonade stand for one weekend a summer to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. And they just had their best year ever. The first time they did it, they raised $220. This time, they raised more than $3,500.
-Mitch-