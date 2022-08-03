      Weather Alert

Wednesday’s Good News!

1.  Southwest announced their first ever mother-daughter co-pilot team.  Captain Holly Petitt was joined by her daughter Keely Petitt on a flight last month.  Keely says she was 14 when she knew she wanted to follow in her mom’s footsteps.

 

2.  A guy in Wisconsin named Dave Larson wanted to do something for his 90-year-old dad Orville, who’s in hospice and a big fan of vintage cars.  So Dave got on Facebook to see if people would do a drive-by parade on Sunday.

He was hoping for 20 cars and motorcycles . . . and instead, 400 showed up.  Orville even got to hop in a motorcycle sidecar and take a spin around town.

 

3.  A woman in Florida crawled 300 feet through a sewer to rescue a kitten last Friday.  He’s being treated for an infection, but should recover and go up for adoption in a couple weeks.

 

4.  For over a decade, kids in Peoria, Illinois have been doing a lemonade stand for one weekend a summer to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.  And they just had their best year ever.  The first time they did it, they raised $220.  This time, they raised more than $3,500.

-Mitch-

Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022
