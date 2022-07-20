Wednesday’s Good News!

1. A 100-year-old World War Two vet in New York checked something off his bucket list by throwing out the first pitch at a baseball game. He’d wanted to ever since he saw 85-year-old Yogi Berra do it at a Yankees game in 2010.
2. A woman from Pennsylvania went to visit her mom in Maryland . . . bought a lottery ticket while she was there . . . and one a hundred grand.
3. A family of ducklings started walking across a highway in Washington state on Monday. So people pulled over, stopped traffic, and helped them across. Cars were moving again within about 10 minutes.
4. Celebrity chef José Andrés announced his charity World Central Kitchen has now delivered more than 100 MILLION meals to people in Ukraine.
-Mitch-