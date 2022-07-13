Wednesday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to see pictures and videos from each story!
1. Someone saw a guy at a Waffle House in Florida attaching notes to $5 bills, so they asked what he was doing. He told them he hands them out to strangers, and the notes say “Love Everybody.” He’s handed out over $13,000 since 2014.
2. A 23-year-old guy named Tommy Stout recently got married, and knew his little brother Timmy couldn’t make it because he’d just joined the Navy. But then Timmy’s request for leave got approved, and he decided to keep it a secret.
He sent a video of his best man speech to play at the wedding. And it ended with him saying, “Now if you’ll excuse me, I have a wedding to attend.” And right then, he walked in in his uniform.
3. Speaking of sailors: A Navy couple named Matt and Coreen Johnson rescued two dogs while stationed in the Middle East. But then they got transferred to Japan, and didn’t have a way to take them along.
So a charity called Paws of War stepped in to help. In the last eight years, they’ve relocated around 300 cats and dogs rescued by troops overseas.
