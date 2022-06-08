Wednesday’s Good News!

1. A retirement home in Kansas threw a “Roaring ’20s” party for a woman BORN in 1920. Her name is Elouise Lyons, and she’s 102. Her son says one of the secrets to her longevity is a shot of SCOTCH every day. And how cool is this: Elouise also has a twin sister who’s still kickin’. The sister had her own party in San Francisco, but they were able to see each other on Zoom.
2. Speaking of the Greatest Generation: A 99-year-old named Jake Larson has become an unlikely TikTok star. He joined the National Guard at 15, and was at Normandy on D-Day in 1944. He just went back for the 78th anniversary on Monday.
His granddaughter started a TikTok channel where he tells stories from the war. You can follow it at @StoryTimeWithPapaJake.
3. Four best friends are in the news because they all got pregnant at the same time . . . gave birth within weeks of each other . . . and then it happened AGAIN. All four got pregnant a second time and gave birth within months of each other that time. So now all eight of their kids get to grow up together.
4. An 84-year-old woman who owns a hotel in England recently shut it down in the middle of her busiest season . . . so Ukrainian refugees could stay there instead. She’s taken in 22 people so far.
-Mitch-