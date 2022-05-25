Wednesday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to see pictures and videos from each story!
1. Big Brothers Big Sisters just announced that Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife MacKenzie Scott donated a record $122 MILLION. She wants to help ensure every child in America has a strong role model to look up to.
2. Last year, a guy named Josh Swain went on Twitter and jokingly challenged other Joshes to a fight for the rights to that name. Then there was a big “Josh Fight” event in Nebraska where Joshes showed up and battled it out with pool noodles. (???)
So they did it again this past weekend and raised a bunch of money for charity. They brought in over $20,000 for a Children’s Hospital in Omaha.
3. A mom in Texas created a Facebook group to help other parents find baby formula. It’s called Formula Fed Babies, and 3,000 people have already joined. She says she hopes the shortage will end soon, and it won’t be needed anymore.
4. A 36-year-old woman in Baltimore received a free lottery ticket through a promo called “Try Pick 5” . . . and it hit for $25,000.
5. Would anyone really forget about this much cash? Some guy on TikTok says he was going through his old PlayStation games when he opened one up . . . and found over $1,000 he’d hidden there when he was younger.
-Mitch-