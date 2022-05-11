Wednesday’s Good News!

1. A teenager in rural Nebraska was home alone last month when a wildfire erupted across the street from his house. But luckily, his family’s doorbell camera sensed movement out front. So he saw it early . . . called 911 . . . and saved the house. In the video, you can hear his mom talking to him over the camera once it’s all over.
2. Someone in England adopted a stray Boston terrier that no one else wanted because it had weird eyes. But now she’s a star after winning a competition to be featured on a brewery’s beer cans.
3. 45 inmates in Michigan just graduated college with their bachelor’s degree, and another 31 got their associate’s. It’s part of a program the state’s been working on with Calvin University in Grand Rapids to cut down on repeat offenders.
4. A woman in Rhode Island went into premature labor, and a cop named Connor Doyle delivered the baby. She didn’t even know she was pregnant, and was only six-and-a-half months along. But because of Connor, the baby’s expected to make
-Mitch-