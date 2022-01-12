Wednesday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to see pictures and videos from each story!
1. The late MAYA ANGELOU became the first Black woman to appear on U.S. currency this week. The government just minted a new quarter with George Washington on the front, and Maya on the back. They went into circulation on Monday.
2. Speaking of money, Bank of America just announced they’re doing away with fees for bounced checks, and cutting overdraft fees from $35 to $10. Capital One became the FIRST big bank to eliminate those fees. They did it last month.
3. A woman in Canada recently lost a box of her grandparents’ old love letters when she drove off while they were on top of her truck. But a random guy found them on the road and tracked her down. And here’s the best part: He recognized a family name from one of the letters, and they realized the two of them are third cousins.
4. A guy named Ram Mehta owns two pizza joints in north Texas, and he’s also the founder of a charity called Everyone Eatz that feeds people who can’t afford to pay.
There’s a sign on the window that says anyone can get a couple slices, no questions asked. And in case the staff doesn’t treat them with respect, it says to call Ram directly, and lists his personal phone number.
He was homeless himself at one point, and his mom told him to never forget where he came from. So he started it after she passed away three years ago, and never stopped.
-Mitch-