Wednesday’s Good News!

1. It’s Guinness World Records Day, and here’s a great one: A baby born in Alabama on the Fourth of July last year is now a world record holder for “most premature baby” to survive. His name is Curtis Means, and he was born almost FIVE MONTHS premature. He was just over 21 weeks at birth. A normal pregnancy is 40 weeks.
2. A father and his 11-year-old daughter survived a small plane crash in eastern Pennsylvania on Sunday, then almost died of hypothermia. They were out in the woods, but rescuers found them . . . because the daughter had been using an iPad. So they were able to ping it to figure out their location.
3. A charity called Pawthereum just donated over $100,000 in cryptocurrency to an animal shelter in Scotland.
4. A random guy near Santa Cruz, California was out jogging this month when he saw smoke billowing out of someone’s house. So he hit their Ring doorbell, and a woman who lived there answered through an app.
She and her family weren’t home, but their PETS were. So she gave the guy a code to get in, and he ended up rescuing their cat . . . their rabbit . . . and both of their dogs. The fire department was also able to save the house. But the jogger took off before the woman and her family could thank him.
-Mitch-