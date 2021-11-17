      Weather Alert

Wednesday’s Good News!

1.  It’s Guinness World Records Day, and here’s a great one:  A baby born in Alabama on the Fourth of July last year is now a world record holder for “most premature baby” to survive.  His name is Curtis Means, and he was born almost FIVE MONTHS premature.  He was just over 21 weeks at birth.  A normal pregnancy is 40 weeks.

 

2.  A father and his 11-year-old daughter survived a small plane crash in eastern Pennsylvania on Sunday, then almost died of hypothermia.  They were out in the woods, but rescuers found them . . . because the daughter had been using an iPad.  So they were able to ping it to figure out their location.

 

3.  A charity called Pawthereum just donated over $100,000 in cryptocurrency to an animal shelter in Scotland.

 

4.  A random guy near Santa Cruz, California was out jogging this month when he saw smoke billowing out of someone’s house.  So he hit their Ring doorbell, and a woman who lived there answered through an app.

She and her family weren’t home, but their PETS were.  So she gave the guy a code to get in, and he ended up rescuing their cat . . . their rabbit . . . and both of their dogs.  The fire department was also able to save the house.  But the jogger took off before the woman and her family could thank him.

