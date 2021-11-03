Wednesday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to see pictures and videos from each story!
1. A courthouse in Florida that handles adoptions does a big “Home for Halloween” event each year. They deck the courtroom out in cobwebs, and kids get to wear costumes. Last Friday, 15 children had their adoptions go through, and each one received a bucket full of candy to celebrate with.
2. The hashtag “Tat Granny” is trending on TikTok after an 82-year-old from Indiana told her granddaughter she wanted to get her first TATTOO. She went in on Saturday, and got a treble clef, mixed with a peace sign and a fish hook . . . which all have special meaning to her. A few relatives . . . including her great-grandsons . . . also got tattoos.
3. A 71-year-old in England collapsed on Saturday, and his two dogs saved him. One stayed by his side while the other went to get help. It chased down a random woman who was walking by, led her back to him, and he survived.
4. Ten years ago, the owner of a lumber company in western Oregon planted a bunch of trees in the shape of a smiley face. And now every fall, anyone who drives by can see it from the highway.
The mountain it’s on is covered in evergreens that stay green all year. But the smiley face is all conifers with needles that turn yellow, so it’s impossible to miss. The entire thing is about 300 feet across. (Here’s a photo.)
-Mitch-