Wednesday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to see pictures and videos from each story!
1. A 24-year-old farmer in England plowed “Will You Marry Me” into a field, and then surprised his girlfriend by taking her up in a hot air balloon. She said yes.
2. A four-year-old in Kentucky was hiking with his parents on Friday and fell off a cliff, but he’s okay. He fell 70 feet, hit multiple ledges on the way down, and had to be pulled out by search-and-rescue. But he only ended up with a few minor cuts and bruises.
3. Someone bought a decorative vase at a thrift store in the Pacific Northwest for five bucks. Now it’s up for auction and expected to sell for up to $15,000. Turns out it was made by a famous glassworker in Austria and dates back to 1902.
4. A woman named Debbie Blount recently made the golf team at Reinhardt University in Georgia. And she’s in the news, not because she’s the best college golfer in America . . . but because she’s probably the OLDEST. She’s 63 years old, and a sophomore.
Her husband passed away a while back, and he’s the one who introduced her to golf. She says she only started playing because she wanted to spend more time with him.
Instead of being sad every day, she decided to move on with her life and go back to school. Her coach says she’s a VERY good golfer, and her teammates have already learned a lot from her. She’s also the first person in her family to go to college, and she’s already popular at school. She’s currently in the running for homecoming queen.
-Mitch-