Wednesday’s Good News!

1. A father and daughter were heroes in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Saturday night. They were driving back from dinner, when they saw a massive house fire. It must have just started because emergency personnel wasn’t on the scene yet.
A witness said someone was inside, so the father, Michael Harvey, RAN INSIDE. He’s a former firefighter, and he found someone on the ground inside. He and two other people dragged him out. The man was the only person inside.
Michael’s daughter, Rachel Harvey, is a fourth year med student, and she immediately began checking the man’s vitals and performed a trauma survey. Then EMS arrived. The man will be fine, but unfortunately his home is destroyed.
2. Sean Matthews and his girlfriend Kellie Stanley from North Carolina went out to dinner earlier this month, and while they were gone their house burned down.
Sean had an engagement ring inside. When it was safe, Sean went in and found the ring, and then proposed to Kellie . . . that same night . . . in the driveway. She said yes. (Here’s the proposal. And here’s a clip from “Inside Edition”.)
3. Military service members who were discharged under the “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy will finally be eligible for all Veterans Affairs benefits.
