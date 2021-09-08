Wednesday’s Good News!

      Weather Alert

1.  A 16-year-old Eagle Scout in Georgia has now earned every merit badge you can get . . . all 137 of them.  Less than 500 people have ever done it.

 

2.  A couple in England are finally retiring after fostering more than 600 children over the past 56 years.  They also had five kids of their own.

 

3.  A guy in Massachusetts who lost his family in a fire two decades ago ran into a burning building on Sunday, and saved his neighbor’s life.

 

4.  Two conjoined twins who were joined at the head and back had surgery over the weekend in Israel.  Now a photo is going viral of them lying in a crib facing each other, because they’d never seen each other before.

