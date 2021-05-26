Wednesday’s Feel Good Stories!
Here are some of the positive headlines making the rounds this morning. Be sure to click on the words in BOLD to see pics and videos!
1. A woman in Massachusetts forgot to scratch the last number on a lottery ticket, and threw it in the store’s trash because she thought it was worthless. But then one of the owners found it . . . realized it hit for a MILLION BUCKS . . . and gave it back to her.
2. Instead of asking for gifts, an eight-year-old in Wisconsin donated stuffed animals to a good cause for the SECOND birthday in a row. Last year, he gave away 111 brand new stuffed animals. This time, he ended up with 308 of them.
3. As a graduation gift, a community college in northern California forgave every graduate’s remaining student debt. It was only an average of $214 per student, but 85% of people enrolled at Contra Costa College are low- or middle-income.
4. This focused on one city, but we hope it was true everywhere. A study in Toronto found people started tipping more as soon as the pandemic hit. Before Covid, the average tip for a takeout order was 16.5%. Then it immediately jumped to 19% last April. And on some days last summer, it was up over 22%.
-Mitch-