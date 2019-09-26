Wear It Still: Portugal. The Man launching fashion pop-up at LA’s Fred Segal boutique
PTM’s John Gourley, Cherry Glazerr’s Clementine Creevy; Tabor Allen
The members of Portugal. The Man don’t really seem like they’re into high fashion, but they’re apparently making an exception for their latest collaboration.
To mark the October 1 release of “Call Me,” a collab with L.A. rock trio Cherry Glazerr, PTM is launching an exclusive fashion pop-up installation at the L.A. flagship store of high-end retailer Fred Segal.
The event at the Sunset Boulevard store will feature clothing and accessories inspired by “Call Me,” an Ariel Rechtshaid-produced track featuring vocals from Cherry Glazerr front woman Clementine Creevy and PTM singer John Gourley. In addition, both bands will perform DJ sets at pop-up opening the night of October 1.
The collab came about after both bands toured together. Creevy says, “It was magical. It was definitely one of our favorite tours ever, and afterwards we started talking about doing a track together…we…spent two days writing and getting weird and creative. It was such a fun experience.”
Gourley says of Cherry Glazerr, “They are bad as hell. Their attitude to music and life is amazing…We talked about it for a solid year before we could get our schedules to align but if finally happened, and I am just happy to be on one of their songs.”
The pop-up will be open from October 1-14, exclusively at Fred Segal Sunset.
Portugal. The Man is one of the groups who’ll be playing the Innings Festival, taking place February 29 and March 1 in Tempe, Arizona. Other artists on the lineup include Weezer, Dave Matthews Band, Death Cab for Cutie, The Struts, and Rainbow Kitten Surprise.
Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.