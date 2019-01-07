‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ named Best Drama at Golden Globes

Is this the real life, or is this just fantasy? On Sunday night, Beelzebub had a Golden Globe put aside for Bohemian Rhapsody.

The movie, based on the life of Queen‘s iconic frontman Freddie Mercury, was the surprise winner of Best Motion Picture — Drama trophy at last night’s Golden Globe Awards. Rami Malek, who plays the late legend in the film, took home the award for Best Actor in a Drama.

“Thank you to Freddie Mercury for giving me the joy of a lifetime,” an overwhelmed and surprised Malek said at the podium. “I love you, you beautiful man! This is for — and because of — you, gorgeous!”

He then thanked Queen’s guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor “for ensuring that authenticity and inclusivity exists in music and in the world and all of us.”

“Thank you for showing us the power of embracing your true self,” producer Graham King said of Mercury, who died of AIDS in 1991.

Neither King nor Malek thanked the movie’s original director, Bryan Singer, who was fired halfway through production and replaced by Dexter Fletcher. The movie has become the highest-grossing music biopic of all time.

Malek’s uncanny transformation into Mercury has won rave reviews from fans and critics alike since Bohemian Rhapsody was released late last year.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.