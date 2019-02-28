There are a lot of ways to be more eco-friendly and reduce waste in the kitchen. A lot of people don’t want to hear this, but it starts with cooking from scratch. Food made at home doesn’t have to be fancy but when you’re cooking from scratch the food is more nutritious and it comes with less packaging. I often make extra food and freeze it in glass containers rather than plastic. Glass jars and glass pyrex containers are the best. Sourcing your food locally, from farmers markets, food co-ops and even your backyard is a great idea. Save vegetable scraps, meat bones and herbs in the freezer to make soup stock later. We also soak grains and beans before we cook them. Slowly incorporating these actions into your life with not only help the earth but also save you money.

Ways to reduce waste in the kitchen