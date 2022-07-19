      Weather Alert

Water your grass twice weekly instead of daily for a healthier lawn

Watering too much is a big waste of water and water consumption is biggest during the summer months in the Portland region, when we’re typically facing drought conditions. Overwatering happens most often because people don’t know how much water their yard needs. Regional Water Providers Consortium has great information on how to water efficiently outside.

Hear more about ways to conserve water in my conversation with Bonny Cushman, Program & Outreach Coordinator with RWPC

