Watching Videos of Cute Animals Has Been Scientifically Proven to Lower Your Stress
Do you love watching videos on YouTube of adorable puppies and kittens? Me too! And apparently it is very good for us! According to a new study, watching videos of CUTE ANIMALS for 30 minutes can cut your anxiety by 35% to 50%. It can also lower your blood pressure and your heart rate. The researchers say, quote, “Throughout the course of the session [of watching videos], heart rates and blood pressure fell across all individuals to a level that would be considered healthy and indicative of limited stress or anxiety.” Got that? EVERY single person who watched adorable animals doing adorable things saw their stress drop to a healthy level. So it’s probably something worth trying.
-Mitch-