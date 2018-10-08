Watch Will Ferrell cure Chris Martin’s fever for more cowbell at Los Angeles charity show

Chris Martin played at Will Ferrell‘s Best Night of Your Life charity show on Saturday in Los Angeles, and the actor briefly interrupted the Coldplay frontman’s performance to recreate one of his signature Saturday Night Live sketches.

In the middle of Martin’s acoustic rendition of Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida,” Ferrell suddenly appeared on stage with a cowbell in hand. Martin was clearly surprised and started laughing as he tried to get in rhythm with Ferrell’s sporadic cowbell smacking.

You can watch fan-shot footage of “Viva La Cowbell” now on YouTube.

The night raised money for Cancer for College, which gives college scholarships to low-income, high-achieving cancer survivors. Other artists who performed included Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Pearl Jam‘s Mike McCready, Guns N’ RosesDuff McKagan and RHCP’s Josh Klinghoffer.

