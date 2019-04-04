Watch Weezer, The 1975, Billie Eilish & more on Coachella live stream

If you aren’t going to Coachella this year, you can still watch select sets from the iconic festival live thanks to the official livestream.

Among the artists whose sets will be broadcast include Weezer, The 1975, Billie Eilish, Alice Merton and CHVRCHES, as well as Childish Gambino and Kacey Musgraves.

The first weekend of Coachella kicks off April 12, followed by a second weekend starting April 19. You can watch the livestream via Coachella’s YouTube page.

