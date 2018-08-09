Watch Weezer jam on “Africa” with “Weird Al” Yankovic in Los Angeles

Weezer kicked their viral cover of Toto‘s “Africa” up a notch during their show in Los Angeles Wednesday night when they invited none other than “Weird Al” Yankovic to jam on it with them.

In the middle of the performance, frontman Rivers Cuomo, who was wearing a sleeveless Nirvana tee and playing a Flying V guitar, introduced the parody song master to the stage. Al then proceeded to bless the rains with an accordion solo. You can watch fan-shot footage of the Weezeird collaboration now on YouTube.

The “Africa” cover, which, as you surely know, was released following a long-running campaign started by teenage fan, has become a big hit for Weezer. In addition to giving the band their first hit on the Hot 100 in nearly a decade, the track now sits at number one on Billboard‘s Alternative Songs chart. Weezer hadn’t reached the top of Alternative Songs since “Pork and Beans” ruled the chart in 2008.

To thank Weezer for their take on “Africa,” Toto themselves recorded a cover of Cuomo and company’s 2001 song “Hash Pipe.” That cover will be released this Friday, August 10.

Weezer is currently on tour with Pixies.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.