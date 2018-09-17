Watch Weezer cover Blink-182’s “All the Small Things” at Riot Fest

Weezer played Riot Fest in Chicago over the weekend, and they offered a tribute to a band that was originally on the festival’s lineup. During their set, Rivers Cuomo and company performed a cover of Blink-182‘s “All the Small Things.” You can watch fan-filmed footage of the performance now on YouTube.

Blink had been scheduled to headline this year’s Riot Fest, but they had to pull out due to drummer Travis Barker‘s continuing battle with blood clots. Weezer joined the lineup in Blink’s place.

In addition to Riot Fest, Blink also canceled the rest of their fall tour. They’re expected to return to the road in October for the remaining dates of their Las Vegas residency.

Cuomo previously performed “All the Small Things” during a solo acoustic show in San Francisco last Wednesday.

