Watch unboxing video for The Kinks’ 50th anniversary reissue of “The Village Green Preservation Society”

The Kinks are giving fans a sneak peek inside the super-deluxe box set edition of their 50th anniversary reissue of The Kinks Are The Village Green Preservation Society, which will be released on October 26. You can check out a new animated unboxing trailer for the expansive collection at the band’s official website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.

As the 48-second video shows, the box set includes a two-LP vinyl set featuring stereo and mono versions of the original 1968 album; a vinyl LP boasting a remastered edition of the original Swedish version of the record; five CDs that include the remastered original albums, plus a variety of unreleased tracks, alternate versions and mixes, BBC and concert performances, demos and more.

In addition, there are three replica seven-inch singles; a 52-page hardback book containing photos, band interviews and an essay by The Who‘s Pete Townshend; plus reproduced memorabilia and track notes from Kinks frontman Ray Davies.

Meanwhile, The Kinks have made a previously unreleased remastered mono version of the song “Misty Water” available as an instant free download for fans pre-ordering the digital editions of the Village Green Preservation Society reissue. The track also can be purchased individually as a digital single.

“Misty Water” was recorded in May 1968 at Pye Studios in London. It originally was intended for release in the U.S. on the Kinks album Four More Respected Gentlemen, which was eventually shelved. The stereo version of the track first appeared on the 1973 rarities collection The Great Lost Kinks Album.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.