WATCH: Tom Hanks Reading ‘Nice Tweets’
Tom Hanks teamed up with Twitter Movies to find the nicest tweets and read them to viewers online. One tweet read, the guy next to me on the train was watching The Office. I not so subtly started watching. He noticed me watching and turned on the subtitles. I hope he knows I would die for him.
Another tweet, I worked at McDonald’s for two and a half years and I put 11 nuggets in almost every 10 piece nuggets I made. Perhaps this will inspire us to all be a litter nicer on social media.