Watch The ‘One World: Together At Home Special’ Here
Join Global Citizen, the World Health Organization, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and many more artists and healthcare experts as we raise funds for global COVID-19 response efforts. Learn more at GlobalCitizen.org/TogetherAtHome.
ARTIST Lineup:
Hours 1 & 2
Adam Lambert
Andra Day
Black Coffee
Charlie Puth
Eason Chan
Hozier & Maren Morris
Hussain Al Jassmi
Jennifer Hudson
Jessie Reyez
Kesha
Lang Lang
Liam Payne
Lisa Mishra
Luis Fonsi
Milky Chance
Niall Horan
Picture This
Rita Ora
Sofi Tukker
The Killers
Vishal Mishra
Hours 3 & 4
Adam Lambert
Annie Lennox
Ben Platt
Cassper Nyovest
Christine And The Queens
Common
Delta Goodrem
Ellie Goulding
Finneas
Jack Johnson
Jacky Cheung
Jess Glynne
Jessie J
Juanes
Kesha
Michael Bublé
Rita Ora
Sebastián Yatra
Sheryl Crow
Sho Madjozi
Sofi Tukker
The Killers
Zucchero
Hours 5 & 6
Angèle
Annie Lennox
Ben Platt
Billy Ray Cyrus
Charlie Puth
Christine And The Queens
Common
Eason Chan
Ellie Goulding
Hozier
Jennifer Hudson
Jessie J
John Legend
Juanes
Lady Antebellum
Leslie Odom Jr.
Luis Fonsi
Niall Horan
Picture This
Sebastián Yatra
Sheryl Crow
SuperM
