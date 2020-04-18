      Weather Alert

Watch The ‘One World: Together At Home Special’ Here

Join Global Citizen, the World Health Organization, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and many more artists and healthcare experts as we raise funds for global COVID-19 response efforts. Learn more at GlobalCitizen.org/TogetherAtHome.

ARTIST Lineup:

Hours 1 & 2

Adam Lambert

Andra Day

Black Coffee

Charlie Puth

Eason Chan

Hozier & Maren Morris

Hussain Al Jassmi

Jennifer Hudson

Jessie Reyez

Kesha

Lang Lang

Liam Payne

Lisa Mishra

Luis Fonsi

Milky Chance

Niall Horan

Picture This

Rita Ora

Sofi Tukker

The Killers

Vishal Mishra

Hours 3 & 4

Adam Lambert

Annie Lennox

Ben Platt

Cassper Nyovest

Christine And The Queens

Common

Delta Goodrem

Ellie Goulding

Finneas

Jack Johnson

Jacky Cheung

Jess Glynne

Jessie J

Juanes

Kesha

Michael Bublé

Rita Ora

Sebastián Yatra

Sheryl Crow

Sho Madjozi

Sofi Tukker

The Killers

Zucchero

Hours 5 & 6

Angèle

Annie Lennox

Ben Platt

Billy Ray Cyrus

Charlie Puth

Christine And The Queens

Common

Eason Chan

Ellie Goulding

Hozier

Jennifer Hudson

Jessie J

John Legend

Juanes

Lady Antebellum

Leslie Odom Jr.

Luis Fonsi

Niall Horan

Picture This

Sebastián Yatra

Sheryl Crow

SuperM

Register to become a Global Citizen and start taking action today: https://www.globalcitizen.org/

