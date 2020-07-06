WATCH: The Killers Honor George Floyd, Perform Land of the Free
Highlighting the changes brought about by the death of George Floyd, The Killers inserted a new verse into their performance of “Land of the Free” for Saturday’s Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular on NBC.
The new second verse lyrics were: “When I go out in my car/ I don’t think twice/ But if you’re the wrong color skin/ You grow up lookin’ over both your shoulders/ In the land of the free/ And how many killings must one man watch in his home/ Till he sees the price on the tab/ Eight measured minutes and 46 seconds/ Another boy in the bag/ Another stain on the flag.”
The performance came 27 minutes into the two-hour TV special.