Watch the First Trailer of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker Movie

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, its upcoming origin story for the classic Batman villain.

Phoenix is the latest in a long line of actors to take on the Joker character, including Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight, Jared Leto in Suicide Squad, and Cameron Monaghan in the television series Gotham. Phoenix’s version looks like it falls more in line with Ledger’s classic depiction, with less of the zaniness that we saw in Leto’s portrayal.

Joker will hit theaters on October 4th, 2019.