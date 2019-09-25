      Weather Alert

Watch Ringo Starr, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots perform “Yellow Submarine” with classroom instruments

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Ringo Starr dropped by The Tonight Show Music Room on Tuesday, where he joined host Jimmy Fallon and his house band The Roots for a performance of the Beatles‘ classic “Yellow Submarine” using only classroom instruments.

In the recurring segment, Fallon and The Roots back musical artists for a version of one of their popular songs using instruments you would find in a classroom, including a wood block, toy xylophone, melodica, ukulele, kazoos, apple shaker, bongos, hand clappers and a tambourine.

Ringo has a new album, What’s My Name, coming out October 25, featuring special guests Paul McCartneyJoe WalshEdgar WinterDave StewartBenmont Tench and his current All Starr Band members Steve LukatherColin Hay and Warren Ham.

Past music room guests on Fallon include The WhoAerosmith, and Lindsay Buckingham with Christine McVie.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

#Trending
Episode 31 features Patrick Morgan / Metro's Recycling Information Hotline
Episode 30 features Amy Higgs / EcoSchool Network
Episode 29 - Alex Bertolucci, Green Business Advisor at Washington County Solid Waste and Recycling
Episode 32 features Betty Shelley / Reduce Your Waste Project
Episode 28 - Terra Heilman / Repair Clark County Program Coordinator