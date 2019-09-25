Watch Ringo Starr, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots perform “Yellow Submarine” with classroom instruments

Ringo Starr dropped by The Tonight Show Music Room on Tuesday, where he joined host Jimmy Fallon and his house band The Roots for a performance of the Beatles‘ classic “Yellow Submarine” using only classroom instruments.
In the recurring segment, Fallon and The Roots back musical artists for a version of one of their popular songs using instruments you would find in a classroom, including a wood block, toy xylophone, melodica, ukulele, kazoos, apple shaker, bongos, hand clappers and a tambourine.
Ringo has a new album, What’s My Name, coming out October 25, featuring special guests Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Edgar Winter, Dave Stewart, Benmont Tench and his current All Starr Band members Steve Lukather, Colin Hay and Warren Ham.
Past music room guests on Fallon include The Who, Aerosmith, and Lindsay Buckingham with Christine McVie.
